Wichita man charged with lewd and lascivious Behavior

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department has arrested 27-year-old Jordan Richardson of Wichita for lewd and lascivious behavior.

Richardson has since been charged by the City of Wichita Prosecutor’s Office for the crime.

At approximately 10:30 a.m. last Thursday, a WPD officer was contacted by a citizen about an employee, who witnessed lewd behavior by Richardson. The investigation revealed that the incident occurred on Sunday, Feb. 16, around 2:50 p.m. in the 400 block of E. 3rd Street.

A 32-year-old female, who was working outside of the business, observed Richardson park a white pick-up truck in the street and expose himself before he drove away.

Richardson has prior arrests for lewd and lascivious behavior and other sex-related crimes. He is also a registered sex offender.