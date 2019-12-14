Wichita man charged with murder in the first, criminal possession of weapon by felon

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A person of interest has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Colorado man outside a Wichita motel.

Friday, Sedwick County District Court charged 40-year-old Tyrone Adams of Wichita with one count of first-degree murder and one count of criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted feeling, according to court documents.

Adams is a suspect in the December 9 shooting that killed Kyson Mock, 34, of Colorado. Mock was found shot inside his Ford-250 outside the County Inn hotel south of Broadway and Kellogg.

Wichita police said a suspect, later identified as Tyrone Adams, could be seen in surveillance video approaching Mock’s car and firing a single shot into the vehicle.

District Attorneys say Adam’s committed the act “intentionally and with premeditation.”

