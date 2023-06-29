WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A federal grand jury in Wichita has indicted a man for stealing from the Department of Labor.

The US Attorney’s Office says 34-year-old Jack Crowder of Wichita made his first appearance Wednesday before a federal magistrate judge. He was formally charged with two counts of theft of government money or property and one count of engaging in illegal monetary transactions.

According to court documents, Crowder is accused of stealing $17,688 from the Department of Labor on September 7, 2022, and an additional $5,412 on September 8.

The case is being investigated by the IRS Criminal Investigation Unit.