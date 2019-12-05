Wichita man creates collage of recent homicide victims to spark change

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Police have investigated 32 criminal homicides so far this year. By using photos of some of the victims, one Wichitan is sending a powerful message on social media.

After hearing the news of another homicide in Wichita this week marking the 10th one in a month, Antar Gholar wanted to learn more about the victims. He found several pictures of them online and created a collage to put a face to the names.

“Immediately I was like this is crazy,”said Gholar after seeing the pictures side-by-side.

An image he said sheds light on just how senseless these killings were.

“It doesn’t matter the age or the race or the gender these types of things can happen across the board,” Gholar said.

Gholar posted it to his Facebook page Tuesday. It garnered more than 800 shares in less than 24 hours. Something he didn’t expect.

“Thinking back and knowing the amount of people and families that it did impact, I’m not surprised now,” said Gholar.

Many people left comments on the post saying ‘heartbreaking’ and ‘Wichita we need to be better. We must do better.” The post sparked conversations on ways to reduce violence in the city.

“I’ve heard people say we need to talk to the youth,” said Gholar. “I had to tell some of those people that everything that occurred wasn’t youth doing this or kids. It was grown ups who were committing some of these crimes unfortunately.”

Gholar believes change is needed. It starts with the people who call Wichita home.

“We need to come together as a community and get justice for these people,” said Gholar.

Three years ago, Gholar created anti-violence yard signs that say “we must stop killing each other.’ He created them to be a constant reminder to the public. The signs also serve as a fundraiser for his organization ICTRBG that helps people in need.

If you would like a sign contact ICTRBG@gmail.com.