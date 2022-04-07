WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 32-year-old Wichita man who was involved in a forklift accident near downtown Wichita has died.

According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), shortly before 9:30 a.m. on March 31, officers responded to a call of a workplace accident in the 500 block of S. St. Francis St.

Officers located Brian Weidner at the scene, and he was transported to a local hospital by EMS. He was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

Police say that Brian Weidner fell from a forklift from a high distance. He was helping to clean a vacant building.

It is believed at this time to be an unfortunate accident.