WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 38-year-old Wichita man has been formally charged in connection to a fatal shooting in September of 2022.

Michael Austin Jr. is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 18-year-old Amyion McDowel-Mitchell. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. on Sept. 23 in the 5000 block of E. Osie St., near the intersection of Harry and Oliver.

Police said at the time that the suspects got into an argument with McDowel-Mitchell, and he was shot in the chest. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but died the next day.

Austin Jr. was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail Tuesday. He is being held on a $250,000 bond, with his next appearance scheduled for March 13.