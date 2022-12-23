WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a crash in Shannon County has killed a Wichita man.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Report, Shrey Patel, 23, of Wichita, was a passenger in a car traveling on Highway 60 two miles east of Winona, Missouri.

The driver of the vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting one passenger. The other two people in the car received minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

Patel was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.