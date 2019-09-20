Wichita man sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for robberies at local stores

WICHITA, Kan. ( KSNW) – Twenty-nine-year-old Kenneth Cade is sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for robberies at four local stores, according to U.S. attorney Stephen McAllister.

Cade pleaded guilty to four counts of robbery and one count of carrying a firearm during a robbery.

During his plea Cade admitted to the following robberies:

*Dollar General Store, 915 S. Glendale in Wichita, Nov. 22, 2017. Cade admitted pointing a gun at an employee and demanding money.

*C-Store, 837 S. Oliver in Wichita, Feb. 7, 2018 admitted serving as a lookout while a co-defendant pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money

*Arby’s, 4308 E. Harry in Wichita, Feb. 14, 2018 admitted pointing a firearm at an employee and demanding money.

*Circle K Store, 515 N. Seneca in Wichita, Feb. 14, 2018 admitted grabbing cash from a register after a co-defendant pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money.

Savannah Cole,22, the co-defendant is set for sentencing on Oct. 4.

