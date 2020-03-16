Wichita man sentenced to 57 months in prison for taking lewd photos of children and women

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man who secretively took lewd photos of young children and young women has been sentenced in Sedgwick County District Court Friday.

Judge Kevin O’Connor sentenced James Dayvault, 30 of Wichita, to 57 months in prison Friday. On November 21, 2019, Judge O’Connor found Dayvault guilty of one count of sexual exploitation of a child, one count of lewd and lascivious behavior, one count of breach of privacy and one count of attempted breach of privacy.

A neighbor reported seeing Dayvault following young children and photographing them.

During the investigation, police recovered photos on his cell phone that included pornographic images of children and images taken up women’s skirts at various locations in the city including a local church and department store parking lot.