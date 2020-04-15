Wichita man shares experience after testing positive for COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– On Monday, Charles Wilson, 45, of Wichita, received notice that he tested positive for COVID-19. He is now in quarantine for 14 days and will need to update the CDC with any changes to his health.

“Right now, it’s constant headaches, I can’t get my headache to stop no matter how much Tylenol I take– nothing, ” said Wilson. “It’s just constant – that’s probably the worst symptom I have right now, is a constant headache.”

Wilson says he started feeling ill on Thursday but didn’t get tested for the virus until Sunday. When he arrived at the hospital, he had a temperature of 103.8 degrees and chest pain.

“The doctors at the med clinic, as well as the ER made the assumption that I had it because they looked at the spots in my lungs — all my symptoms were exactly what they were expecting,” said Wilson. “Everyone has different symptoms, some people just have the headaches some people have the sore throats.”

While in quarantine, Wilson will need to update the CDC with any changes he is experiencing. He will be using an app called vivify, monitored by an RN, to notify the CDC about his vitals.

“There’s an RN on there at all times. We’re constantly chatting, do I need anything, how am I feeling? The CDC calls once a day to go over my symptoms stuff,” said Wilson.

Wilson says he is grateful his family has not shown any symptoms of COVID-19 yet and urges everyone to keep following staying at home and social distancing guidelines.

LATEST STORIES: