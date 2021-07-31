Wichita man shot Friday night in midtown recovering

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police officers responded to a call about a shooting at Central and Waco Friday night around 11:40 p.m.

According to the Wichita Police Department, upon arrival, officers located a 38-year-old man that had been shot. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation by the WPD revealed the victim was in a blue Toyota Tacoma heading south on Waco when a disturbance occurred between him and individuals inside another vehicle. Both vehicles stopped at Central and Waco. The victim then approached the suspect’s vehicle and was shot. The suspect then fled the scene in their vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this case, you can call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.