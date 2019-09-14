Wichita man survives shot to the face with non-life threatening injuries

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man has been released from a local hospital following a gunshot wound to the face.

At 1:40 a.m., police responded to a shooting call at a home near the 4100 block of east Whitney.

When officers arrived, they found a 33-year male who sustained a gunshot wound to this face.

The male was reported as walking in the area of Ross Parkway and Whitney, when he was shot by an unknown suspect.

This incident is not believed to be drug related or random.

If you have any additional information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or WPD Detectives at 316-268-4407.