Wichita man who narrowly missed Hurricane Dorian will now help victims

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- A Wichita man who made it through Hurricane Dorian has decided to donate a portion of sales from his watermelon stand to help victims.

Alveno McPhaul was on a cruise ship with his wife leaving the Bahamas as the eye of Hurricane Dorian made landfall.

“The loud speaker on the cruise ship said, ‘Attention passengers, there is a hurricane in route and we’re getting ready to push off,” said McPhaul.

Gloomy and windy is how he describes the conditions as the cruise ship braved the storm.

Before the weather turned bad, McPhaul met a woman who goes by the name Peaches. Her family owns a restaurant in the Bahamas.

“They really just showed me a bunch of love and we parted with hugs and exchanged information,” said McPhaul.

Little did they know, that information would come soon and it would be in the form of pictures and videos of pure devastation.

“Please pray for us, please pray for us, please pray for us,” said Peaches in a video she sent to McPhaul as she was trapped on the stairs of her home with water surrounding it.

“What came was nothing they’d experienced before,” said McPhaul. “She said, ‘I’ve never been in something like this ever in my life.’ She saw a big wall of water coming toward Freeport and the big wall surrounded their village and the big wall collapsed on their village.”

McPhaul said Peaches told him she had to swim through the water to get to a higher spot. That spot was her church. He said Peaches had to carry some of her family members on her back because they weren’t able to swim and she did s through water with giant snakes and other wildlife and even dead bodies floating around them.

McPhaul said he and his wife were lucky to have made it back to the United States safely.

“I’m extremely thankful to the most high,” said McPhaul.

Now back in Wichita, he and his family plan to send back a portion of the money they make selling watermelons on 13th and Hydraulic.

“We need to open our arms and do whatever it takes to kind of rescue the situation,” said McPhaul. “We’re supposed to be the world’s guardians. We need to step up.”

McPhaul said Peaches and her family are safe, but have to wait in long lines to get water and other necessities. They are hoping to make it on a boat that is rescuing people from the damaged areas.

If you want to help by buying a watermelon, McPhaul’s stand is open Wednesday-Sunday from 2:00-7:00 p.m. at 13th and Hydraulic in Wichita.