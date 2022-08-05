WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Belle Plaine man who worked as a massage therapist made an appearance in court and was charged with sexual battery, stemming from an investigation by the Wichita Police Department (WPD) Domestic Violence and Sex Crimes Unit.

According to court documents, Zachary Sample, 32, is charged with three counts of sexual battery. He pleaded not guilty on Friday.

WPD said in a news release that on May 23, officers received a report from a woman that a male massage therapist, later identified as Sample, had sexually assaulted her during a massage at a business in east Wichita.

Sample was an employee of the business at the time but is no longer employed there, according to the WPD.

After an investigation, a warrant was issued through the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office, and Sample was located and arrested.

An investigation is ongoing. Sample is next due in court on Aug. 11. He is currently being held on a $25,000 bond.