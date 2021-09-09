Wichita Mayor and Police Chief speak about gun violence following Enigma nightclub shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — For the first time since the deadly shooting in Wichita’s Old Town; Wichita’s mayor and police chief are speaking about the violence and manhunt.

Police Chief Gordon Ramsay says the investigation into finding Tuesday morning’s shooter, Keshawn Dawson, is priority number one for the department.

“We have dozens of people that are looking for him right now,” said Ramsay. “We believe he is still in the area. We need people to keep their eyes and ears open and help us get him in custody as soon as possible.”

Ramsay believes the continued evolution of security in Old Town, including the installation of more cameras, helped identify the shooter, “Everybody worked together. It was community and technology and quick police work that helped us identify him right away.”

Keshawn Dawson is a convicted felon. The law states he shouldn’t have even had a gun, Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple believes this highlights a larger problem, “What we want is folks to make sure that they are locking up their firearms. Whenever we see situations where firearms are stolen out of a vehicle, more than likely that firearm would be used in criminal activity later down the line.”

Whipple says a big key to helping curb gun violence is outreach.

“We can be doing a better job trying to reach young people,” explained Whipple. “People who might be heading downtown the wrong path in life and trying to show them more opportunity.”