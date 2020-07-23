Wichita mayor considers ordinance to address COVID-19 concerns at bars, nightclubs

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple said he along with other city officials are considering more COVID-19 restrictions to address concerns of cases at bars and nightclubs.

This comes after the Sedgwick County Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns signed an emergency health order and it was amended by county commissioners. The order closes nightclubs and bars for four weeks, raises the age for the mask ordinance to eleven years old. Commissioners also exempted pools from the order.

“How do we avoid a complete shutdown?” said Mayor Brandon Whipple. “How do we not get to the point that we were we literally had a full on shutdown and put everyone economically in turmoil?”

Whipple said changes are needed to protect the people of Wichita.

“This is a majority of the bars in old town and the ones that we have reported back at the end of the night, they can’t really enforce masks ordinances anymore,” said Whipple. “People are drinking, they’re dancing, they’re having a good time. At that point, it’s very tough to get the orders enforced.”

Mayor Whipple said he is considering several ideas for enforcement.

One idea is to create a cutoff time for the serving of alcohol at any establishment. County commissioners amended the part of the county’s health order that closed establishments that serve alcohol at midnight.

Whipple said issues come from the late night bars and clubs and this type of ordinance would prevent that.

“If we don’t take action now, we probably will get to a bigger shutdown,” said Whipple.

Another idea is to move some dining and entertainment outdoors.

“Is there a way where we can promote more dining outside by opening up parking lots, some of our streets, and some of our sidewalks,” asked Whipple.

The mayor also touched on the difficulty in enforcement during the pandemic. He said the city issues notices to problematic businesses who are not following local guidelines and orders, but said the legal aspect of it all simply can’t move fast enough.

He said when businesses are issued the warning from the chief of police, they are given five business days to respond.

“There’s still a whole level of due process between that,” said Whipple.

Whipple also said that some business owners are taking the threat of fines lightly. He said he has seen social media posts from business owners who said they will take the fine as a business expense and continue doing what they want.

Whipple said he is considering all sides when making these decisions and he knows what industry workers are going through and said he will keep them in mind moving forward.

“This is their life,” said Whipple. “This is how they make their money and feed their kids. So, I 100 percent acknowledge this is a bad situation and there are no easy choices.”

Mayor Whipple said a city official is taking a look at policies and how other cities are offering resources to people working in the service sector. He plans to share that information with the county commission who is also looking at ways to help those affected by the most recent bar shutdown.