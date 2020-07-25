Wichita mayor pleased with decision on county health order, businesses now dealing with change

The Mayor of Wichita is pleased with the new changes made to the Sedgwick County Emergency Health Order.

He says he hopes the city can find a balance between supporting business owners and also slowing the spread of the Coronavirus.

“You really make your money on entertainment more than the food side,” said Mike Mansor, Owner and General Manager of Hereos Bar and Grill.

Mansor believes that will be harder to do now that county isn’t allowing venues like his to stay open past midnight.

“It is very, very, confusing,” he said. “Especially, for bar owners and employees.”

He says he makes his living serving the late-night community the decision today he says caught him off guard.

“We honestly were trying to get the hang of it and right now all of a sudden everybody has to shut down,” said Mansor.

Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple feels it is necessary and the county made the correct decision, in his mind, health and healthy businesses are needed.

“But, what I think is happening is this balance of trying to lower the numbers, while still allowing folks their way of earning income,” said Whipple.

The mayor is hoping businesses do what is being asked he says he doesn’t expect any issues but the consequences could mean the loss of a liquor license.

KSN asked the mayor if officers would be out enforcing the order.

“Yes, our officers enforce the law,” said Whipple.

Mansor says he will close even earlier to make sure they are out by midnight but he’s hoping in the future more conversations can be had to help him when his pockets are the ones taking a hit.

“They need to have a plan for business owners and more education on what to do in this situation,” said Mansor.

The county commission says they will be reevaluate the plan each week to see how it is working.