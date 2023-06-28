WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The general election for a new mayor of Wichita is this November, and the mayoral primary is even closer than that in August.

Some young professional groups in Wichita on Wednesday hosted a candidate forum. The group kept a focus on community involvement.

“What are some ideas that they bring to the table as far as bringing young talent to Wichita,” Danny Barrera, president of Young Latino Professionals of Wichita, said. “So we’d love to hear from them, because obviously with young professionals, we’d like to keep these questions relevant to what were facing in Wichita right now.”

The event was held at the Evergreen Community center and Library at 6:30 p.m. in Wichita. Jared Cerullo, Bryan Frye, Celeste Racette, Julie Rose Stroud, Brandon Whipple, Shelia M Davis and Lily Wu were all in attendance to speak.