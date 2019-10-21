Wichita metro agencies cracking down on school bus stop violations

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – If you ignore a school bus stop-arm this week in Sedgwick County, an extra pair of eyes may be watching.

Members of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department, Haysville Police, Wichita Police, Derby Police and Maize Police are cracking down on bus stop violators during National Bus Safety Week.

Officers are riding along in the buses watching for drivers not stopping and communicating with officers in police cars on the streets.

“No warnings will be given and with the fine and the court costs, that’s a $425 citation and if you’re cited for not stopping for a school bus, you’re also unable to apply for a diversion,” Lt. Tim Myers with Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department said.

Drivers will not receive warnings. The enforcement runs all week long.