WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita mother was in court Wednesday, where she pleaded guilty to killing her baby.

Neriah Dilley, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder and one count of abuse of a child.

According to police, on Oct. 9, 2021, officers responded to a home in the 800 block of S Mission for an infant not breathing. Upon arrival, Wichita police say they found 1-year-old My’onna Townley in critical condition.

An affidavit says first responders found Dilley trying to revive the baby. While taking over for her, the first responders noticed several bruises on the baby, including what appeared to be ligature marks on her neck. They asked dispatch to notify the police.

Townley was taken to an area hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Dilley was arrested and charged a few days later.

While being interviewed by police, Dilley said she had put the child down for a nap and gone to sleep in a nearby bed. She told them she woke up when she heard the baby gasping for air. That is when she called 911 and started CPR.

The affidavit says a doctor at Wesley told police that a CT scan showed a brain injury consistent with a lack of oxygen. He also noticed an injury to her lower jaw. The coroner called the death a homicide.

Police say they read Dilley her Miranda rights, and she told officers she was overwhelmed with the baby crying all the time. Police say she admitted and demonstrated how she put both of her hands around the child’s throat and that she held one hand over the baby’s mouth.

The affidavit says Dilley advised that “she was sorry and would take it all back if she could.”

Dilley’s sentencing is scheduled for March 16.