WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita NAACP has released a statement in the wake of the killing of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died in a hospital after video shows police beating him during a traffic stop.

Five Memphis police officers have been fired, and charged with second-degree murder, among other charges, in the case.

The Wichita Chapter of the NAACP released the following statement before the video was publicly released:

A call to action for police reform, the Wichita Branch NAACP Wichita stands in solidarity with the family of Tyre Nichols, the Memphis community, and the National NAACP. As we prepare our hearts and minds to process another senseless, traumatic police killing, these events have become all too familiar. This situation demonstrates the power dynamic and barbaric underlying culture in policing. The Wichita NAACP will continue to work with our local, state, and national government agencies and legislators to champion sweeping change in law enforcement. . Wichita chapter of the NAACP

In addition, the following statement was given from the national chapter of the NAACP: