WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) — The viral video of a fight between a Wichita police officer and teen has brought many questions. The Wichita NAACP Youth Council had an opportunity to ask those questions to the Wichita police chief, Joseph Sullivan, Sunday.

The youth council had questions about different Wichita police policies and why certain things were or were not done.

The conversation was also about what they should do as young people in different interactions with law enforcement.

LaWanda DeShazer is the advisor for Wichita NAACP Youth council.

“I think it’s time to take a deep dive into how we actually interact on a day-to-day basis with our police department,” DeShazer said. “We talk about community policing, and again we have responsibilities ourselves.”

Chief Sullivan said those are both policies he wants to change, but that will take much time and money.

“That’s why there’s going to be accountability, and that’s why we’re taking all the steps to get the answers you deserve, and then explain to you the action that I take as a result of those answers,” Chief Sullivan said.



Additionally, there were many specific questions Chief Sullivan could not answer at this point in the investigation. For example, one youth council member asked why the officer in the video used pepper spray after the altercation appeared to have ended.

“I want to answer your question, but I can’t,” Chief Sullivan said. “But, I will.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office has taken over the investigation. They ask anyone with any recordings or information to give that to 316-660-5300.