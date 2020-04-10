Wichita native tests positive for COVID-19 after serving on USS Theodore Roosevelt

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- A Wichita native and Navy sailor has tested positive for coronavirus after serving on the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

Destinee Wyant joined the navy a little more than two years ago and has worked as an electrician for landing equipment in the military.

Wyant with her stepfather and mother on the USS Theodore Roosevelt

Courtesy: Allyson Cantrell

She is just one of hundreds of military members who tested positive for COVID-19 after working on USS Theodore Roosevelt.

Her family said she was part of the cleaning crew after the first positive tests and she started having trouble breathing.

“She thought that wearing protective gear that it was just hard to breathe because she had that on,” said Michael Cantrell, stepfather. “But when she was leaving for quarantine with all her stuff, she said she had to take the mask off she just couldn’t breathe.”

Earlier this week, Wyant tested positive and was removed from the ship, but her family said this was something they were preparing for after Wyant’s coworkers tested positive, too.

“Preparing ourselves mentally before it ever happened that it was a possibility helped us to not be surprised by it,” said Allyson Cantrell, mother.

Wyant has experienced a short-term fever, but her family said that has since broke. They said she’s being monitored several times a day by military medical personnel.

“She’d been doing very well and she’s positive,” said her mother.

Although her family can only talk to Wyant on the phone, they said they’re confident she will pull through.

“We’re excited for her to get home,” said her stepfather.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt experienced its largest day-over-day jump on Friday (Apr. 10) since the pandemic began with 245 new confirmed cases, bringing the total diagnoses among troops to 2,031.