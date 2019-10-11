Wichita non-profit feels impact of GM strike after a vandalism attack

WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW) – Time and time again, the Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas has fell victim to thieves. They have dealt with everything from catalytic converters being cut off to gas being siphoned from their vehicles.

The latest incident happened early in October, they lost gallons of gasoline but it turned out to be a bigger issue. “We went to get them filled up just a couple days ago and discovered that the fuel lines have also been cut,” said Eric Litwiller, MHA Director of Communications.



The non-profit uses the vehicles to drive patients to their homes, the MHA office, and other appointments.

They’ve been told it’s going to cost a total of a thousand dollars to fix them both vehicles. What’s worse? The delay. There’s no timeline for when the repair shop can get replacement parts.

“The GM strike which seems a world away to many of us here in Kansas. We can’t actually get the parts we need,” said Litwiller.



Union workers have been on the picket line for nearly four weeks. KSN called around to numerous dealerships across Wichita and some say they have felt the impact since day one. As a result, one dealership says they have been calling other dealers to buy parts they need from them.

Not knowing when their much-needed vans will be running again is stressful for the MHA staff. But they want the public to know this setback won’t impact the people they serve.

“We’ve been in Wichita now for 62 years and we don’t have that kind of longevity because we started cutting programs whenever things got tough and we certainly aren’t going to start doing that now,” said Litwiller.

MHA is hoping the community can help them with any kind of donation. It does not have to be a check, it can be an old car part, security services, or anything else.

If you are interested in helping you can visit their website or call their development office at (316)651-1241.

