Wichita nonprofit recovering after car crashes into building

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Center of Hope, a non-profit organization in Wichita, spent New Year’s Eve cleaning up the damage left behind after a car crashed into its building early Tuesday morning.

“To see all the destruction is like oh gosh it was just terrible,”said George Dinkel the Executive Director.

A picture shows how the car pushed the lobby chairs around and ripped parts of the ceiling down. Despite the devastation, Dinkel said no one was injured including the two people in the car.

“We’re very very thankful for that,” said Dinkel.

Dinkel with the help of others spent the day cleaning up most of the debris left behind but said the impact of the crash created some structural issues pushing the damage estimate to at least $20,000 and making the lobby area not safe to serve the community until it’s fixed.

“We’re going to have to have people come out in a different entrance in our office to serve them here for the next several weeks,” said Dinkel.

Center of Hope focuses on Homeless prevention by helping people pay rent or utilities to avoid eviction. As the center continues the cleanup, Dinkel says they’re not going to let this set back deter them from their mission.

“Ultimately it’s about helping the people and this is just a building we’ll continue to be able to help the people,” said Dinkel.

KSN reached out to Wichita police to see what caused the crash. At last check, the police report was not yet filed. Center of Hope is expected to re-open Thursday.