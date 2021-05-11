Wichita non-profit seeking to honor fallen service members intentionally on Memorial Day

WICHITA, Kan. (Press Release) – On Memorial Day, no family member of a fallen service member should remember alone. Today, tens of thousands of surviving spouses, children, parents, and siblings still grieve the loss of a service member killed in combat operations.



This year, wear blue: run to remember and Team Red White and Blue will unite our nation as a living memorial in honor of its fallen heroes. Participants will learn the stories, speak the names, and honor the legacies of our nation’s service members who gave the ultimate sacrifice.



Throughout the month of May, wear blue and Team RWB will individually match every service member who has died since the Vietnam War with a registered runner or a walker. The Department of Veteran Affairs reports that the median age of a Vietnam veteran is 74-years. This year’s run recognizes our country’s urgent responsibility to collectively honor our Vietnam fallen heroes within their peers’ lifetime.



Colonel Dave Leach, US Army Iraq and Afghanistan combat veteran of 32 years and wear blue Chief

Operation Officer shares, “Standing on the dark airfield in Afghanistan as young service men and women, killed in action, were placed aboard the cargo aircraft, my mind always thought of the family back home. Regardless of why they choose to serve, they did. Leaving their friends, families – they went when our country asked and gave their lives. They are all incredibly worthy of our time, our respect and our remembrance – their service and their lives mattered. wear blue gives me, and all of us, the chance to actively honor and remember these incredible individuals.”



Runners and walkers can join the Memorial Day mission by registering now for no cost. Participants will be provided the name of an American Service Member who died in battle. Runners will receive a unique bib to share the name of the service member whom they honor with their steps.



On Memorial Day, participants may join a virtual Circle of Remembrance on the wear blue website, during which names of military members killed in war will be called out. In some areas around the country, in-person gatherings will also be held in compliance with COVID-19 restrictions, including Wichita, Kansas! The Wichita community will be gathering at Buffalo Park, 10201 West Hardtner, 67212. This event is free and open to the public.



To learn more about wear blue: run to remember and the Memorial Day Run, visit their website.



