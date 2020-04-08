Wichita nurse leaving to help with the Coronavirus in Connecticut

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- From Wichita to the frontlines, one local nurse is stepping up to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

“Everything we’re doing is we’re doing it to help the community be stronger,” said Nurse Hannah Howe.

Hannah Howe has been working as a nurse at Wesley Medical Center for almost two years, but in two weeks she’s heading to Connecticut, one of the areas hit hardest during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It happened really quickly, so on Thursday I got a phone call interview with Stamford Connecticut and then within a matter of 3 hours I jumped on board,” she said.

It’s her first trip as a traveling nurse and Howe will be heading East to help at the hospital in Connecticut for 8 weeks. She said while she’s sad to leave Wesley Medical Center, she believes it’s the right thing to do.

As for Hannah’s family, she said they are worried.

“They have a little bit of anxiety and worry about the CO VID -19 stuff since I’ll be in the ER of the frontline of everyone coming but we’re all prepared I think,” she said.

While she said it will take some adapting, she is ready to begin her career as a traveling nurse and help those who are struggling.