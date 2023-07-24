WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The summer is heating up this week. Many community groups are working to keep people out of the sun.

Homeless shelters are offering shelter, water, and other resources for those affected. HumanKind Ministries is doubling-down on their outreach initiatives by handing out water everyday.

“They’re going out every single day to find people that are maybe suffering a little extra during the hottest months of the year to provide tons of bottled water,” said Greer Cowley, senior director of Donor Relations and Strategic Partnerships at HumanKind Ministries.

They are also referring people in need to day shelters and handing out hygiene products.

“So we refer to places like Hunter Health Clinic, United Methodist, and Open Doors, which is a day center. We, of course, have our shelter, The Inn, and just other resources. We just want people to be aware of what community resources there are so they can find shelter when they need it,” explained Cowley.

The Wichita Police Department’s Homeless Outreach Team is also providing daily water in highly populated areas, as well as offering transportation to day shelters.

The Salvation Army is keeping its lobbies open at all three of its area locations.

“People can come in out of the heat, sit in the air conditioning, there will be cold water for them,” said Jami Scott, Director of Social Services for the Salvation Army South Central Area Command.

They are also giving away fans left over from their giveaway earlier this year.

“If someone is needing help with their heating and cooling bill, we can look and see if there’s things we can do to help with that,” added Scott.

The City of Wichita is encouraging people to take advantage of the free, air-conditioned Q-LINE bus. It runs Monday through Saturday from 6:15 a.m. until 11 p.m. Stops include the Advanced Learning Library and City Museums, where people can participate in free family activities out of the sun.

“We’ve got Wi-Fi access, we have computers, we have tons and tons of books, we have programs,” said Jaime Nix with Wichita Public Libraries, “We’ve got free access to water and vending. I think we do tend to see more people come to the library the colder the weather gets or the hotter the weather gets.”

The Wichita Art Museum is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is free to view the permanent collection, and snacks and beverages are offered in the location restaurant, 1400 By Elderslie. Activities range from puppet shows and art making for kids to happy hours from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays.

“The living room and this space, family can come in and enjoy. Take a moment, take a breather, read a book, do some artwork. You can also hang out in the galleries, of course,” said Megan Gall, development associate at the Wichita Art Museum.

The City is also offering water and air conditioning at Neighborhood Resource Centers in Atwater, Colvin, and Evergreen.

Some Recreation Centers are currently limited due to summer camp activities.