Wichita officials say budget can handle increase in officer overtime

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- Wichita police are seeing an increase in overtime after officers are put on mandatory 12 hour shifts to be prepared to work rallies and protests, a change city officials say the budget is prepared for.

If you’ve attended a protest or rally in the last week, you’ve likely seen Wichita police officers attending or in the background.

“They are getting worn out,” said James Clendenin, city councilman. “Everybody is just trying to put their best foot forward right now, including council members. We are spending extra time in the community to make sure that we’re listening.”

With more work comes more pay.

According to the City of Wichita, more than $1.4 million is allowed in the 2020 budget for officer overtime. To date, more than $800,000 has been used so far.

“Whenever we’re budgeting in every year, we budget in contingencies in case we have anything that happens that’s going to cause us to spend more than expected,” said Clendenin.

Despite the increase in overtime, Clendenin said the city is prepared.

“When officers need overtime for these sorts of things, we’re extremely supportive,” said Clendenin. “We want to make sure the community is safe, not only citizens in neighborhoods, but we want to make sure protesters are safe.”

As officials plan for next year’s budget, they said we could see the effects of 2020 next year, as well.

“We are coming into a new budget season,” said Clendenin. “We’re dealing with some of the coronavirus issues that are really going to plague next year’s budget. We’re talking about what things we are going to have to cut and what things we’re going to have to adjust.”

Wichita Police said a majority of the officers earning overtime are commissioned officers.

KSN did reach out to speak to police about the overtime, but no one was available for comment.