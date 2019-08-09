Wichita organization offers back-to-school help

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Preparing for a new school year can be stressful for some families.

ICT Launchpad, a youth organization, wants to take some of the stress away at the 4th Annual Back2School Block Party.

It’s happening on Sunday from 3-8 p.m. at the Launchpad Community Center, located 1156 N. Oliver Avenue.

The public is invited.

The organization is giving away free backpacks, school supplies and gift cards. Kids can also get their nails done, a free haircut and dental screening.

Three-hundred backpacks were given away during the first block party, 800 backpacks in 2018, and the goal is to give out 1,000 backpacks this weekend.

What’s a block party without some fun activities?

There will be food vendors, a DJ, a bouncy house – plus special appearances by the Wichita Fire Department and Wichita City Councilman Brandon Johnson.

ICT Launchpad founder said it’s important to lend a helping hand to those who may be struggling.

“Backpack, school supplies, outfits, haircuts – doesn’t sound like much to somebody who’s well-off financially, but to those who are struggling, it’s something they appreciate greatly,” said Bryce Graham.

The event isn’t possible without the community’s help.

Items being given out at the block party are donated.

Graham said the community is welcome to donate school supplies and other items.

Donations will be used year-round at ICT Launchpad’s summer and after-school programs.

If you aren’t able to donate items, the organization also welcomes monetary donations.

PayPal- ictlaunchpad@gmail.com

Cashapp- $ictlaunchpad

GoFundMe- Ict Launchpad

For more information about the organization, visit ictlaunchpad.com.