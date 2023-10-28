WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Saturday is National First Responder’s Day, and multiple organizations in Wichita made sure to say thanks.

Braving the rain, ServPro of northeast Wichita and other groups served dozens of first responders with a hot lunch.

The gesture was a way to thank those who respond in emergency situations like EMS, firefighters and law enforcement.

“When it comes to fires and sometimes delayed discoveries, things like that we help with so we meet them on a daily basis and we see the work that they do and it’s great so we wanted to thank them,” Patrick Butler, president of ServPro of northeast Wichita, said.

This is the second year, and the group says they plan to keep it going for years to come.