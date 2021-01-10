Wichita parents react to students possibly returning to limited in-person learning

Students could soon be returning to the classroom in Wichita Public Schools.

Monday night the Board of Education will hear a proposal for a new learning plan and for some it could be the first time they step into a school in a month.

It is the simple things that Jeremy White and his daughter Lailoni do now.

“Anything to get out of the house,” said White. “She doesn’t get to see her friends anymore.”

He or Laloni would have never guessed that Lailoni, who is a sophomore at South High School, would have missed being at school so much.

“I do not get to socialize through the laptops,” she said. “Seeing people and just getting to honestly sit in a classroom and talk to a teacher in person.”

It’s because she feels cooped up at home and sometimes struggles with online learning. It bothers her dad. He even misses the early mornings of dropping her off at school so he likes the idea of the district considering bringing kids back but he wants them to go all-in if they are going to do it.

“I would definitely like to see them return on site, period,” he said.

Jay Wassell has a couple of high schoolers at North High School who do well with school.

“They are both honor roll kids but it has been a challenge for them,” Wassell said.

Wassell says he is on board with on site learning mixed with some learning at home.

Wassell said, “My son, who is a sophomore, wants to go back to school. I feel like there is a way they could do a hybrid type situation I think that would be best.”

White adds, “I just want to see them go back to normal.”

If approved, USD 259 would join other districts like Maize, Derby, Valley Center who will return to the classroom in some capacity since the beginning of the new year.