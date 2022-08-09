WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As high temperatures and sweltering heat continue across Kansas, Wichita Park and Recreation announced it is changing the hours of operation at the swimming pools.

Beginning Aug. 12, all six pools in Wichita will open at 1 p.m., and most will close at 6 p.m. The outlier is the Harvest Swimming Pool, as its last day of the season is scheduled for Aug. 12. Its hours are 1 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Here are the final days of the season for each pool:

Aley – Sept. 3

College Hill – Sept. 4

Harvest – Aug. 12

McAfee – Sept. 3

Minisa – Aug. 14

Orchard – Sept. 4

The City of Wichita said the times are subject to change based on staffing availability. For more information, click here.