Wichita pharmacist sentenced to more than a decade in federal prison for illegally dispensing Rx opioids

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita-area pharmacist will spend more than a decade in federal prison, convicted of conspiracy to unlawfully distribute prescription drugs, unlawfully distributing prescription drugs and healthcare fraud.

Federal prosecutors say 47-year-old Ebube Otuonye of Bel Aire filled prescriptions for patients of Dr. Steven Henson at a Neighboorhood Pharamacy he owned and operated.

Henson was also convicted of unlawfully distributing prescription drugs outside the usual course of professional medical practice, without a legitimate medical purpose and sentenced to life in prison.

During trial in July, prosecutors presented evidence that Henson’s patients had difficulty filling Henson’s prescriptions at pharmacies other than Neighborhood Pharmacy.

Otuonye’s pharmacy charged more than other pharmacies and he set up a system requiring Henson’s patients to fill three non-narcotic prescriptions when filling a narcotic prescription.

McAllister said Otuonye filled prescriptions for more than 21,600 tablets of oxycodone, more than 48,600 tablets of methadone, more than 18,000 tablets of hydromorphone and more than 7,800 tablets of alprazolam.