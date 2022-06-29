WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Wednesday, June 29, the Wichita Police Department requested the public’s assistance in a welfare check for four people.
Police are looking for two adults and two children:
- 23-year-old Jaidin Evans
- 24-year-old Samantha Demaranville
- 5-year-old Emmit Turner
- 1-year-old Lennox Demaranville
The four were last seen on Saturday, June 25, in the 1800 block of North Hillside. They are possibly traveling in a gray SUV or a 2008 Ford Edge.
If you know where they are or see them, please call 911.