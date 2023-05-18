WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A violent offender was arrested by Wichita police on Wednesday with several guns in a car following a police chase.

A news release from the Wichita Police Department (WPD) says around 3:40 p.m., officers were conducting surveillance of a known location of the man in the 2300 block of East Mossman.

Officers saw him get into a white Toyota Camry and drive away. They attempted to initiate a traffic stop knowing he had a federal indictment warrant when a brief pursuit ensued. The man tried to get on I-135 from 13th St. when the vehicle broke down.

He then fled on foot before being taken into custody a short time later. Two handguns were in the vehicle the man was driving, and one more handgun was found in the street not far from where he ran.

Police say the man is a violent offender and known gang member.

KSN does not name suspects until they are formally charged with a crime.