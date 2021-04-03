Wichita Police arrest property owner after two teens shot Friday night

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Saturday, the Wichita Police Department arrested 62-year-old Ken Thomas of Wichita for two counts of aggravated battery.

Around 10:30 Friday night, police say they responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of N. Broadway.

When officers got there they found a 19-year-old man who had been shot in the hand and torso by what appeared to be pellets from a shotgun. The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

While at the hospital a second victim arrived who police say had been shot in the torso by pellets from a shotgun. Police say the second victim was a 17-year-old and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

WPD investigators say the victims went into the Treatco plant property on N. Broadway when they were approached by Thomas, who is the owner of the property. Police say Thomas fired multiple shots from a shotgun at the males, hitting both.

Officers then contacted Thomas at the Treatco property, and he was arrested without incident. A shotgun was also recovered.

WPD says this investigation continues but they expect a case to be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office for possible charges