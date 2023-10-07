Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police have arrested a suspect on suspicion of first-degree murder after finding a 66-year-old woman in a home Friday.

The WPD says it got a call to do a welfare check on a woman in a home in the 2300 block of N. Chautauqua.

Just after 3 p.m. Friday, officers found Brenda McNeely with a fatal stab wound in the home.

Police investigators say the suspect arrested may have been in a disturbance with McNeely that led to the stabbing.

The WPD says the suspect and McNeely knew each other.

The case is expected to be presented to the District Attorney’s office for potential charges of first-degree murder.

KSN does not identify suspects unless charges are filed in their case.

The WPD is still asking anyone with information on the case to contact them or call Crime Stoppers.