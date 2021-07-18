Wichita police arrest teenager on suspicion of murder

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police arrested a 16-year-old male who is accused of shooting and killing another 16-year-old male.

Police say officers responded to a report of burglary at a home in the 2600 block of North Piatt around 10 p.m. Saturday. Officers found the teenaged victim with a gunshot wound. The victim died at an area hospital.

During the investigation, police say two other people arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds. Police booked one, a 16-year-old, into jail after he got treatment. The other, a 20-year-old man, is still in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspects knew the victim. They say a “disturbance” ensued between the two suspects and victim, with multiple shots fired.

Investigators recovered two handguns during the investigation.

