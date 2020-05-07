Wichita police arrest two men for aggravated assault drive-by, other charges

WICIHTA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Police have arrested 23-year-old John Tatum of Wichita on charges of three counts of aggravated assault drive-by, felon in possession of a firearm, discharge a firearm into an occupied dwelling and vandalism. Police also arrested 22-year-old Elijah Branstetter of Wichita on three counts of aggravated assault drive-by, discharge a firearm into an occupied dwelling, vandalism, and traffic violations. Both arrests were made on Thursday.

Wichita Police said an officer was proactively patrolling his assigned beat area around 1:30 p.m. Thursday when he heard multiple shots fired in the area of 3100 S. Davidson. The officer proceeded to the area and contacted a 28-year-old male. The male reported suspects in a gold Ford Taurus shooting at his home.

Officers located gunshot damage to the male’s home and two vehicles outside of the home. They also recovered shell casings on Davidson street. At the time of the alleged drive-by, the home was occupied by the male, his 34-year-old girlfriend, and their 12-year-old daughter. No one was injured.

Officers began to circulate the area for the suspect vehicle and located it in the area of Pawnee and Oliver. Officers then were able to stop the suspect vehicle and arrested Tatum and Branstetter without incident. Officers say they recovered shell casings and a handgun inside the suspects’ vehicle.

WPD said this was not a random incident as the 28–year-old male and Branstetter are known to each other. They said Tatum has previously been arrested and convicted of charges that include theft and aggravated robbery.

The investigation is ongoing, and the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.