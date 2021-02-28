Wichita Police ask for help finding 11-month-old boy

UPDATE: Wichita Police say that the 11-month-old has been found safe. We are waiting for more information and will pass it along when we receive it.

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 11-year old boy.

Police say that 11-month old Orion Wilson and 38-year old Tonia Nance are missing and they believe that Wilson may be in danger.

The two were last known to be in a 2000 white Toyotoa Sienna with Kansas license plate 688LCW. The photo shows a similar vehicle, the vehicle they were last seen in has a gold hood.

If you see them or the vehicle, or know where they are, please call 911.