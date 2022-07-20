WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 13-year-old girl.

Lakeysha White, 13, is described as a black female, 5 feet and 4 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black crop-top shirt, a pink jacket, pink leggings, a purple backpack, and her hair in box braids.

She was last seen on foot in the 3100 block of Bunker Hill Dr. area at approximately 3:15 p.m.

WPD made the request via Facebook around 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

If you know the whereabouts of Lakeysa, please call 911 immediately.