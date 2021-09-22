Wichita police ask for help locating car involved in injury hit-and-run

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is asking for help in locating a silver Dodge Journey that was involved in an injury hit-and-run Thursday, Sept. 16.

(Courtesy: Wichita Police Department)

If you see the car or know of its whereabouts, Wichita police are asking that you call their detectives at (316) 350-3686 or call Crime Stoppers at (316)-267-2111.

At 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, officers responded to an injury hit-and-run accident in the 1000 block of East MacArthur.

(Courtesy: Wichita Police Department)

According to the Wichita Police Department, upon arrival, officers located a 36-year-old bicyclist that was in critical condition. He was taken to an area hospital for medical treatment and remains hospitalized.

An investigation by Wichita police revealed the bicyclist was traveling eastbound on MacArthur and began to cross the road in the 1000 block. A silver Dodge Journey was traveling eastbound in the inside lane and cut in front of a black Nissan Altima being driven by an 18-year-old female and struck the bicyclist, causing his injuries. The suspect driver then fled the scene. Officers were able to contact the 18-year-old on the scene.

Wichita police believe the Dodge Journey and Nissan Altima were racing and speed was a factor in the incident.