WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help with locating 18-year-old Cadie Shivers.

Shivers, who has intellectual disabilities, left her residence in the 3200 block of N. Forest Ridge Street around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

She is 5’7” tall, weighs 152 lbs., with hazel eyes and brown curly hair.

If you see Shivers, WPD asked you call 911 immediately.