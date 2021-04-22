Wichita police asking for public’s help identifying individuals in April 16 vandalism

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police announced via their Facebook page Thursday that they’re asking for the public’s help several individuals who were involved in vandalism at the Cow Town museum last week.

According to WPD, around midnight on April 16, several individuals were captured on surveillance video inside the museum causing damage to windows and buildings. They are also believed to be responsible for damages that occurred at Botanica on the same night.

Anyone who may have information about these individuals or this case is asked to contact Detective Meier at 316-268-4254 or dmeier@wichita.gov.

Image courtesy of WPD’s Facebook page

Wichita police have not released an exact dollar amount on damages incurred from the vandalism yet.