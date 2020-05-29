Wichita police chief speaks out about George Floyd’s death

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita city leaders are speaking out about George Floyd’s death. The Minnesota man who died while being arrested by Minneapolis police.

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said he first saw the video of the incident Tuesday morning and said he was horrified and found it very disturbing.

“Something went terribly wrong and it seemed to me that there was no regard for his life and that is what is most concerning,” said Chief Ramsay.

Chief Ramsay posted on Twitter Thursday saying “in that video I see a murder committed by those who are violating the very oath they swore to uphold.”

“We are a life saving organization. we are here to help people and improve our community. we’re not here to have things like innocent people dying for a minor crime and there really is no you can’t make sense of this as to what happened,”said Chief Ramsay.

He says they will look at this case carefully and make sure his police force stays on top of best practices.

“For me that involves being out on the street and watching our officers interact and watching body cameras and insuring that when we see someone start to get more complaints than the average that we look and understand why but this is no doubt this is the biggest issue we face in policing today,” said Chief Ramsay.

That includes making sure officers hold each other accountable.

“That if they see something that isn’t right they’re not going to stand by idly and not do anything,” said Chief Ramsay.