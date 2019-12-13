Wichita police cracking down on porch pirates

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Porch pirates may be eyeing packages left on your door step and Wichita Police are eyeing them. They are busy working to put a stop to the pesky thieves.

Wichita Police Officer John Maier is out patrolling the streets as part of a special assignment dedicated to cracking down on porch pirates.

“Based on past experience we’ve seen the numbers increase so we decided to do what we could proactively,” said Officer Maier.

Over the past two weeks, he and nine other officers have been staking out neighborhoods watching for suspicious activity.

“If I see anybody that doesn’t look like they live in the area and are passing through I might stay a little bit longer to keep an eye on them,” said Officer Maier.

Police have received 17 reports of stolen packages this month. Officer Maier and his team have made four arrests including several in a recent case where a woman looks right into the camera before swiping a package off the porch. It led to multiple arrests and the recovery of a stolen Christmas gift.

Maier said he wishes he could catch every thief but hopes he and his team will at least make them think twice.

“If we can get the word out and catch a few and scare the other group of them to behaving themselves that’s still a win,” said Maier.

Officer Maiers said home surveillance video is a huge help when it comes to nabbing thieves. If you are a victim of theft and have video you’re encouraged to submit it to Sgt. Nikki Woodrow at nwoodrow@wichita.gov. Call 911 to file a police report.