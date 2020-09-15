Wichita Police Department launches program to help clear non-DUI traffic warrants from records

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department announced Tuesday they are launching ‘Second Chance Thursday’ — a program providing an opportunity for citizens to quickly clear traffic warrants on their records without going through the Sedgwick County jail.

This opportunity is only for city-issued traffic citation warrants that don’t involve driving under the influence.

Second Chance Thursday will take place on Thursday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Patrol West Community Policing Office, 5803 W. Central.

Citizens can check to see if they have active traffic warrants by clicking here.

The process to clear any traffic warrants on Thursday is as follows:

Meet WPD officers at the Patrol West Community Policing Office, 5803 W. Central;

Officers will verify and clear the traffic warrant; and

Citizens will sign an appearance form and be provided a court date regarding the alleged charges.

If citizens are not able to make it on Thursday, they can email Officer Lori Kimrey at lkimrey@wichita.gov to make arrangements to meet with officers at a later time and date.

