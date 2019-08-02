Wichita Police fight juvenile crime with fun

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Police are hoping a special summer camp will help decrease juvenile crime.
The camp offers an affordable alternative to kids in low-income neighborhoods.
Today was the summer finale. Children got to play dodge ball against officers.
Police say the program has already seen significant success.
“When we first started in Plainview the first summer, in six weeks we watched juvenile crime drop 32 percent.” said Officer Steve Jerrell, program founder. “We know that it works. So we still continue in 18 years later.”