Wichita police watching for drunk drivers this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Police Department want to remind drivers, if you plan to drink alcoholic beverages over the holiday weekend, do not drive.

The department is participating in a grant funded selective enforcement program called STEP grant, which will put their focus on impaired drivers Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Officer Charley Davidson said in 2017 there were 13 arrests for driving while impaired over Labor Day weekend and 14 arrests in 2018.

“Have a designated driver, use a transportation service, such as a Taxi, Uber, or a Lift so that you can get home safely,” Davidson said. “We want everyone to have a great and happy, safe holiday weekend, but please do your part in keeping Wichita roads safe.”

